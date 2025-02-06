Charger Report

Fantasy football world comes up with intriguing Chargers free-agency target

The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason. The fantasy football world is already linking the team to a massive addition.

The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase will be like 29 other fanbases this weekend as everyone watches the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl 59.

The hope is to get to the big game next season and to do that, the team will have to add more pieces through the draft and free agency.

Wide receiver has been a major concern for this team, so ideally, they will be looking to add depth this offseason through free agency.

The fantasy football world has the perfect addition for the Chargers, and it would be a big-name player who would make an immediate impact.

According to Pro Football Focus, Amari Cooper would be the perfect veteran addition for the Chargers this offseason.

"The veteran free-agent market for receivers is strong in 2025, and the Chargers can dip into that market, pick up a reliable option for Herbert, and move forward. That receiver could be Amari Cooper. The former first-round pick will be 31 years old by the time the 2025 season rolls around, but he’s a smooth route-runner and has the flexibility to play inside or outside.

The 2024 season has been quiet, and Cooper was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills prior to the trade deadline, but Cooper still has a lot to offer to an NFL team, especially with a full offseason with a quarterback like Herbert under his belt."

Cooper is a trustworthy weapon that could be the exact deep-threat weapon quarterback Justin Herbert has been looking for.

