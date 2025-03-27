Chargers’ free agent contract for possible starter is a massive steal
When the Los Angeles Chargers signed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James to a deal in free agency, it was worth questioning exactly how big the contract was—and what the contract could mean.
Now we know.
Thanks to Over the Cap, James’ contract has been revealed as a one-year veteran minimum deal that checks in at a $1.17 million cap hit.
That’s it.
Call it just another classic Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz low-risk, high-reward signing. James, who only turns 28 this spring, had a down season last year with the Raiders. But the year before that he was much stronger, so if the Chargers can unlock that next to Mekhi Becton, he becomes an outright steal.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers say ‘no thanks’ on $69 million free agent risk
For comparison’s sake, the Chargers brought back the 31-year-old Bradley Bozeman this offseason too, hitting him with a $5 million cap charge in 2025.
The contracts don’t put one guy ahead of the other, though. Rather, the Chargers are going all-in with a competition at center after upgrading one guard spot with Becton. They could always choose to upgrade the other guard spot as early as Round 1 of the draft.
As of right now, the Chargers have roughly $30 million in free cap space, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' top free-agent signing has some interesting contract details revealed
Chargers' free-agency splash crowned the most underrated move of all
Chargers free agent signing's key stats are good news for Justin Herbert
Super Bowl LIX champion guard is Chargers’ top free-agent addition with most upside
Los Angeles Chargers get passsing grade for 2025 free-agent class to date
Chargers linked to star WR trade that would change Justin Herbert's destiny