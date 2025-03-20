Chargers free-agent signings cap hits, cap space updated
The Los Angeles Chargers added a double-digit list of names to the roster for 2025 in the first wave of NFL free agency.
While Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. certainly aren’t done, the cap hits have started to roll in and give outsiders a better look at where the team stands. As one can see, there is a reason some of the free-agent signings so far have been classified as top bargains around the NFL.
According to Over the Cap, these are some of the 2025 cap hits for free-agent arrivals:
- Najee Harris – $5.25 million
- Donte Jackson – $4.5 million
- Mike Williams – $3 million
- Del’Shawn Phillips – $2 million
- Benjamin St-Juste – $2.5 million
While this still omits a handful of names such as Mekhi Becton, Naquan Jones and Da’Shawn Hand, it currently puts the Chargers at roughly $50.7 million in free cap space.
Not bad, all things considered – the Chargers entered free agency with around $90 million to spend and put a lump $18 million sum of that into making sure Khalil Mack returned after Joey Bosa’s departure.
The values listed above are really good, too. Najee Harris is a reliable back who hardly misses time and fits Jim Harbaugh’s scheme well. Donte Jackson could compete for a starting role at cornerback and Mike Williams has a built-in rapport with Justin Herbert and will start.
While the Chargers haven’t made that blockbuster splash the huge cap space seemed to hint at, the way it’s all coming together is high value that leaves plenty of room for more.
