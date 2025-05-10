Chargers' hyped undrafted free agent gets interesting minicamp usage
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a fan favorite undrafted free agent already.
Running back Raheim Sanders was one of the first Chargers undrafted free agents to really generate hype as post-NFL draft reporting started making the rounds.
Fast forward to Chargers rookie minicamp and it already seems like the hype was justified. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Sanders was one of the few to not take part in certain drills – just like actual draft picks.
From Popper: “The draft picks did not participate in the competitive special teams and strength and conditioning drills later in the practice. Undrafted free agent running back Raheim Sanders also did not participate in those drills. He was the only non-draft pick to sit out those drills. That was all by design.”
Maybe there’s something else going on that held Sanders out of that work, but it feels like something that would have been mentioned by reporters or coaches themselves during media sessions.
Instead, it feels like Sanders is getting draft-pick treatment as a guy with a pretty good shot at the final 53-man roster already. That’s not too shocking, either – Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris sit atop the depth chart, but the third and fourth spots are very much up for grabs.
Sanders certainly has the ability to push Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal this summer. And it sure seems like his early usage so far hints at it, too.
