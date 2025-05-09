Charger Report

Former Chargers player throws out hot take on Keenan Allen's next team

If Allen ends up on this particular team, it would break Chargers fans' hearts.

Andrew Parsaud

Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Draft concluded two weeks ago, but there's still big-name free agents available waiting to be picked up. One of those names is former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, who spent the majority of his career with the Bolts.

Allen played for the Chicago Bears in 2024 after being released by the Chargers last offseason and proved to still be productive, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. With Allen on the market, many Bolts fans have floated the idea of bringing him back to where it all started. The Chargers reunited with Mike Williams after he had a rollercoaster 2024 season away from Los Angeles, so could Allen make the trip back to the West coast?


RELATED: Chargers' disappointing new defensive rank vs. Chiefs, Broncos in tough AFC West

It's possible. However, former Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr floated the idea of Allen joining a different AFC West team.

"[The] Chiefs might be a good pickup for him you know? But I don't know if he wants to go there," Harris said. "The Chargers could still use him, right? They might as well bring the band back, they already got Mike [Williams] back so they might as well bring Keenan back. He's probably already living there so it's going to be interesting to see where he goes."


RELATED: Chargers fans have every right to be mad about Cowboys trading for George Pickens

Allen in a Chiefs uniform would certainly break the hearts of many Chargers fans. It was already hard enough seeing him play for a different team last year, but a hated rival would be even worse.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Pat McAfee breaks down relationship between Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert

Chargers' hated rival knew rookie WR would be star in Los Angeles

What draft experts are saying about new Chargers DT Jamaree Caldwell

Proposed Chargers free agent signing adds former Bears $21 million defensive lineman

Could Chargers' GM Hortiz steal $95 million EDGE stud he signed with Ravens?

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News