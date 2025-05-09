Former Chargers player throws out hot take on Keenan Allen's next team
The NFL Draft concluded two weeks ago, but there's still big-name free agents available waiting to be picked up. One of those names is former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, who spent the majority of his career with the Bolts.
Allen played for the Chicago Bears in 2024 after being released by the Chargers last offseason and proved to still be productive, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. With Allen on the market, many Bolts fans have floated the idea of bringing him back to where it all started. The Chargers reunited with Mike Williams after he had a rollercoaster 2024 season away from Los Angeles, so could Allen make the trip back to the West coast?
It's possible. However, former Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr floated the idea of Allen joining a different AFC West team.
"[The] Chiefs might be a good pickup for him you know? But I don't know if he wants to go there," Harris said. "The Chargers could still use him, right? They might as well bring the band back, they already got Mike [Williams] back so they might as well bring Keenan back. He's probably already living there so it's going to be interesting to see where he goes."
Allen in a Chiefs uniform would certainly break the hearts of many Chargers fans. It was already hard enough seeing him play for a different team last year, but a hated rival would be even worse.
