Chargers' Oronde Gadsden better than Bears' Top 10 rookie; Antonio Gates 2.0?

Los Angeles Chargers' rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden is outplaying Bears' higher pick Colston Loveland and already drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Antonio Gates.

Richie Whitt

After another impressive performance for the Los Angeles Chargers, the questions are pouring in for rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. As in ...

Will he be the next Antonio Gates? Is he already better than Colston Loveland?

MORE: Surging rookie Oronde Gadsden gives Chargers early lead on Vikings Thursday Night

In a dominating first half that continues a hot three-game streak, the fifth-round draft choice caught five passes for 77 yards against the Minnesota Vikings ... including an early touchdown and 40-yard catch-and-run to set up the Bolts' second score.

After a slow start to the season while the Chargers tried to prioritize returning veteran Will Dissly and free-agent signee Tyler Conklin, Gadsden has been unleashed. In the last 10 quarters of football, he has 19 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

With similar size and athleticism, Chargers fans are already salivating that Gadsden might be Gates 2.0. Antonio - 6-4 and 255 pounds - was signed as an undraffted free agent afte a stellar basketball career at Kent State in 2003. Gadsden - 6-5 and 238 - is a long and lean find from the University of Miami.

MORE: Chargers lose yet another starting OL due to injury vs Vikings

Oronde Gadsen is Antonio Gates 2.0?

Gadsden is just getting started. Gates wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

While that debate could take years to play out, Gadsden in Thursday night's first half had about as much production as another tight end Chargers fans coveted in last April's NFL Draft - Loveland. The Michigan product, picked No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears, has only eight catches for 78 yards in his first six games. Gadsden, selected 165th overall, had five catches for 77 yards and a score in the first half alone Thursday night.

