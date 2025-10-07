Nobody escapes blame as Chargers slammed for failing Justin Herbert again
The Los Angeles Chargers have some soul searching to do after dropping their last two games. After a 21-18 loss to the New York Giants last week, the Chargers couldn't get it done at home on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
It started out well, as the Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. They'd allow 27 unanswered points for the remainder of the game and fell to 3-2. There's plenty of blame to go around in this one, but Justin Herbert didn't receive any favors from those around him.
The offensive line was already a mess coming into the game, that was known. Herbert led the team in rushing, as he took off four times for 60 yards. Here's a breakdown of what went wrong on Sunday:
Herbert is certainly to blame as well, as he had just 166 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Still could be said that no one stepped up to help their quarterback. The Chargers' leading receiver on the day was Keenan Allen with five catches for 58 yards.
The Chargers need to get back into the win column soon. They head to Miami next week to take on the Dolphins, which should be a get right game.
