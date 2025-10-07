Charger Report

Nobody escapes blame as Chargers slammed for failing Justin Herbert again

Herbert's supporting cast did him no favors in Week 5.

Andrew Parsaud

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have some soul searching to do after dropping their last two games. After a 21-18 loss to the New York Giants last week, the Chargers couldn't get it done at home on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

It started out well, as the Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. They'd allow 27 unanswered points for the remainder of the game and fell to 3-2. There's plenty of blame to go around in this one, but Justin Herbert didn't receive any favors from those around him.

The offensive line was already a mess coming into the game, that was known. Herbert led the team in rushing, as he took off four times for 60 yards. Here's a breakdown of what went wrong on Sunday:

RELATED: Chargers Plan C: Best available RBs via trade, free agency to replace Omarion Hampton

Herbert is certainly to blame as well, as he had just 166 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Still could be said that no one stepped up to help their quarterback. The Chargers' leading receiver on the day was Keenan Allen with five catches for 58 yards.

The Chargers need to get back into the win column soon. They head to Miami next week to take on the Dolphins, which should be a get right game.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton headed to injured reserve

Tom Brady pleads for Chargers to get Omarion Hampton some help

Commanders try to troll Chargers with 20-year-old clip of random George Lopez movie

Chargers have clear possible trade partner for RB upgrade amid Omarion Hampton injury

Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz’s biggest mistakes endanger Chargers’ contention window

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News