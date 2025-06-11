Chargers get good injury updates as minicamp attendance emerges
The Los Angeles Chargers got some small, quality injury updates during mandatory minicamp work this week.
On the first day of practice, with even Rashawn Slater present despite his contract situation, some big names were out there working.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, both linebacker Daiyan Henley and cornerback Cam Hart were out there working in team drills. That’s the first time for both key members of the defense after they both underwent surgeries this offseason.
Henley, a surging, continued breakout candidate for the Chargers, had surgery to repair a torn labrum he played through last season.
Hart was a surprise injury reveal in late May after the news he had surgery to repair a shoulder injury suffered during the playoff loss to Houston. He was the breakout fifth-round corner for the defense last season.
Per Popper, these were the players only working on the side on Tuesday:
- S Elijah Molden
- CB Deane Leonard
- WR Luke Grimm
- TE Jordan Petaia
- WR Mike Williams
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
None of the above sounds serious, as the Chargers will take their time with even small ailments right now before the break ahead of training camp next month.
