Insider shares jaw-dropping lore about Antonio Gates' start to Hall of Fame career

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers legend Antonio Gates is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 class. 

Many amazing moments popped up in and around the occasion, such as LaDainian Tomlinson’s surprise involvement and Rob Gronkowski throwing out major praise, to name a few. 

Some of the great moments, though, stem from Gates’ well-established past as a former basketball player. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared some incredible notes about that on social media. 

“As a 23 y/o I met an undersized PF who didn’t run very fast & couldn’t jump very high but had some of the greatest hands I’d ever seen & a relentless will to win,” Windhorst wrote. “Turns out he was a Hall of Fame TE. Congrats to Kent State’s Antonio Gates on your rightful place in Canton.”


Windhorst followed up with this: “I remember when the Chargers signed him for rookie mini-camp like a month after he played in the NIT. I think he told me his signing bonus was $1,000. Good investment.”

One of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history who helped revolutionize the position, it’s an incredible feat that football-aligned scouts found or stumbled into Gates, spurring this journey. 

Antonio Gates at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
