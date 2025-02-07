Chargers predicted to land legendary defender for Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games this past season thanks much in part to their defense, which was one of the best in the NFL.
However, that does not mean the Chargers don't need upgrades in certain areas.
More specifically, Los Angeles could stand to upgrade its inside linebackers, and those players tend to come relatively cheap these days.
The Chargers should be able to find some very cost-effective upgrades at the position, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has identified a very intriguing potential option for Jim Harbaugh's club: Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Lavonte David.
"While David may have just turned 35 years old (Happy belated birthday, Lavonte) and saw some negative regression in his play in 2024, the veteran still has good snaps left in the tank," Cameron wrote. "Heading into his 14th year, a team hoping to add veteran leadership to their defense will want to explore David as an option."
David managed to rack up 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and six passes defended this past season.
"Los Angeles has spent a pair of Day 2 picks each of the last two drafts, bringing in Daiyan Henley in 2023 and Junior Colson in 2024 – and the latter struggled in his rookie campaign," Cameron continued. "Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye are both slated to hit free agency, making David the perfect piece to mentor these young backers."
David has spent his entire 13-year career with the Buccaneers since entering the NFL as a second-round pick back in 2012.
The University of Nebraska product has only made one Pro Bowl while also earning a lone First-Team All-Pro selection, but he has been a tackling machine throughout his career, rattling off over 100 tackles 11 times in his career. He posted 120 tackles on nine occasions.
David may be in the twilight of his career, but he is still obviously a productive player and would represent a big addition for the Chargers.
