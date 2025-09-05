Did Jim Harbaugh accidentally leak Omarion Hampton to steal start from Najee Harris?
The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2025 NFL season on Friday in Brazil, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Heading into the game, there's one pressing question Los Angeles fans would like to see answered, who is the team's No. 1 running back?
RELATED: Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Chiefs, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Chargers have two options with veteran Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton. On Wednesday, it appeared Harris was set to start with Jim Harbaugh saying that was the expectation. With the game approaching, it appears that might not be the case.
NFL personality Rich Eisen stated on his show that Harbaugh told him Hampton would get the nod.
As Eisen points out, this would be a significant development if true. Harris, who spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has never come off the bench in the NFL. He's also never missed a game, meaning he's made 68 consecutive starts.
In the end, starting might not matter much under Harbaugh. He's expected to feature a run-heavy offense, meaning both Harris and Hampton will get plenty of touches regardless of who starts the game.
