Charger Report

Did Jim Harbaugh accidentally leak Omarion Hampton to steal start from Najee Harris?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh might have inadvertently started a running back battle.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2025 NFL season on Friday in Brazil, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into the game, there's one pressing question Los Angeles fans would like to see answered, who is the team's No. 1 running back?

RELATED: Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Chiefs, why they won’t, and a prediction

The Chargers have two options with veteran Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton. On Wednesday, it appeared Harris was set to start with Jim Harbaugh saying that was the expectation. With the game approaching, it appears that might not be the case.

NFL personality Rich Eisen stated on his show that Harbaugh told him Hampton would get the nod.

As Eisen points out, this would be a significant development if true. Harris, who spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has never come off the bench in the NFL. He's also never missed a game, meaning he's made 68 consecutive starts.

In the end, starting might not matter much under Harbaugh. He's expected to feature a run-heavy offense, meaning both Harris and Hampton will get plenty of touches regardless of who starts the game.

Los Angeles Chargers RBs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal look on during offseason workouts.
Los Angeles Chargers RBs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal look on during offseason workouts. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have big plans for recent trade acquisition

Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed

Chargers to stay near airport for ‘business trip’ vs. Chiefs in Brazil

Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics

Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News