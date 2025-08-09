Charger Report

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh admits LA will seek help after Rashawn Slater injury

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was somber and honest at his presser to end the week, as expected in the wake of Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury. 

While Harbaugh revealed the plan for Joe Alt and the offensive tackles with Slater sidelined, he also made a big admission: 

The Chargers need help from outside. 

Harbaugh told reporters that the Chargers will work out some offensive linemen over the weekend while on the hunt for some help when it comes to swing tackles. 


On paper, that means the Chargers will take a look at free agents on a tryout basis. But it could also hint that general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office will keep an eye on trade candidates and possible waiver wire claims in the coming days, too. 

For now, the Chargers will roll out Joe Alt at left tackle and Trey Pipkins on the right side. After struggles last year, Pipkins was looking like a backup swing tackle, a role Jamaree Salyer can possibly fill, too. Otherwise, they just have Ryan Nelson as an option. 


Given the possibility of further injuries, though, the Chargers will need to turn over every stone possible. 

Last year, the Chargers at least had the luxury of fielding one of the best tackle duos in the NFL. That was the plan in 2025, too, while running back two out of the three same starters as last year on the interior. 

Now, the Chargers begin the search for help over the weekend in earnest, worse off than they were at this point last year. 

Published
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

