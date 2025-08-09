Chargers' injury bug takes huge bite out of team after haunting practice
The Los Angeles Chargers made a statement when the team decided to make tackle Rashawn Slater one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL last month.
However, Slater won't get the chance to prove that his talent is worth the contract this season after he went down with a season-ending injury.
The absence of Slater will be massive for this team, but Saturday's practice saw the Chargers get banged up in more ways than one.
The Chargers were down another offensive lineman during the practice no one wants to remember, when rookie Branson Taylor went down.
Another potential massive injury could have impacted the team when offseason acquisition Donte Jackson was seen limping off the field.
Injuries affect every team in the NFL, so the Chargers are not alone in this. Just last night, the Indianapolis Colts saw potential starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was picked up off his cleats, which resulted in a disgusting image of his dislocated finger.
However, the Chargers have lost their top lineman for the entire season. Slater's injury will be felt all season long, as the Chargers are scrambling to find a replacement for their quarterback's blindside. Let's just hope that the other injuries sustained on Thursday are not severe.
