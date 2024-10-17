Chargers' Jim Harbaugh details diet changes after health scare
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is all smiles after his health scare on the sidelines during last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.
But Harbaugh is changing up his diet after meeting with doctors.
Meeting with reporters before the team’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Harbaugh fielded a question about what he might change post-health scare and answered in a way fans have come to expect.
"I’ll probably do some things," Harbaugh said. "Less Diet Coke, more water, some other things like that. Attacking the oatmeal in the morning. Doing some stuff, try to keep up."
Harbaugh was only partially sarcastic with the remark too. Ditto for another comment in the presser in which he said his cardiologist described him as having the “heart of an athlete.”
So it goes with Harbaugh, who ripped a "2-0 with arrhythmias” joke right after his trip to the blue medical tent last weekend, then hopped on a plane and was already studying film. His prior updates after the initial cardiologist visit walked a serious-funny tightrope, too.
As things stand now, Harbaugh will take medication and wear a heart monitor for two weeks, with an ablation procedure still possible if necessary.
Tack on the diet changes, too, as Harbaugh approaches this with the same energy as football—head on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joey Bosa’s injury causes him to miss first Chargers Week 7 practice
Chargers suggested as trade fit for Cleveland Browns defender
Despite need, Chargers avoid getting Justin Herbert help in new mock draft
DJ Chark injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR before Week 7
Hayden Hurst injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers TE