Jim Harbaugh's handling of Justin Herbert's offensive line is downright baffling
The Los Angeles Chargers fumbling the interior offensive line in front of Justin Herbert has been one of the more painful talking points of the team’s offseason.
While the Chargers made a splash with Mekhi Becton in free agency to fix one guard spot, Jim Harbaugh and Co. really didn’t do much to tackle the other two interior spots at all.
Projections had them still starting Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson then, something that has proven to be true over the course of training camp and preseason games so far.
That notion was only furthered with Harbaugh recently giving his projected offensive line, which features Bozeman and Johnson in the same old spots of center and left guard, respectively.
Meaning…that competition was a bit of a nothing-burger. Johnson, the former first-round pick, only really got two practices or so and a handful of preseason snaps to attempt learning the center job.
Veteran free agent Andre James, meanwhile, has hardly received a look at all in the meantime before the job has simply been handed back to Bozeman.
So far, it hasn’t even appeared like the Chargers and Harbaugh have gotten creative and say, kicked a high-upside name like Jamaree Salyer to the inside, just in case.
This doesn’t feel like a sign that Johnson was that bad during his experiment at center. Rather, it sort of just vibes like Harbaugh and the Chargers already knew what they wanted to do, but wanted to mask it a little.
There’s still time for this to change, given the presence of three more preseason games and practices. But so far, the Chargers going with the same starters as last year and seriously sporting thin depth if an injury occurs is playing out exactly as fans had feared.
