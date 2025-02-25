Chargers’ surprising Joey Bosa take changes offseason outlook
The Los Angeles Chargers’ split with Joey Bosa this offseason has seemed like a matter of time.
Until Tuesday, anyway.
Despite Bosa’s massive $36.4 million cap number and the $25 million in cap space his departure would create, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters at the scouting combine that keeping Bosa remains a realistic option.
“I know he wants to retire a charger,” Hortiz said. “I'd love for him to retire a Charger. I love Joey…the teammate, the competitor.”
Fans might want to file this one under the sure, what else would he say? umbrella and call it a day. But it’s not like the Chargers are hurting for cap space.
RELATED: Chargers land historic weapon, reshape offense in striking trade proposal
It’s also not totally impossible that Bosa opts to take a pay cut and contract restructure just like he did last offseason to start the Jim Harbaugh era.
While Bosa has had problems staying on the field ince 2022, he will still only turn 30 this summer and was effective this past season once fully back from nagging hip and other injury woes. If the two parties can agree to some financial restructuring, perhaps the Chargers keep him around – especially with Khalil Mack headed to free agency.
Given a multitude of reasons, Hortiz’s comments add some weight to the Bosa discussion that previously wasn’t there.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher
Chargers: Surprise free agents could spotlight as J.K. Dobbins replacements
Chargers should pursue resourceful trade for obvious Packers target
Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers
Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender
Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious