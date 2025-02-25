Charger Report

Chargers’ surprising Joey Bosa take changes offseason outlook

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers’ split with Joey Bosa this offseason has seemed like a matter of time. 

Until Tuesday, anyway. 

Despite Bosa’s massive $36.4 million cap number and the $25 million in cap space his departure would create, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters at the scouting combine that keeping Bosa remains a realistic option. 

“I know he wants to retire a charger,” Hortiz said. “I'd love for him to retire a Charger. I love Joey…the teammate, the competitor.”

Fans might want to file this one under the sure, what else would he say? umbrella and call it a day. But it’s not like the Chargers are hurting for cap space. 


RELATED: Chargers land historic weapon, reshape offense in striking trade proposal

It’s also not totally impossible that Bosa opts to take a pay cut and contract restructure just like he did last offseason to start the Jim Harbaugh era. 

While Bosa has had problems staying on the field ince 2022, he will still only turn 30 this summer and was effective this past season once fully back from nagging hip and other injury woes. If the two parties can agree to some financial restructuring, perhaps the Chargers keep him around – especially with Khalil Mack headed to free agency. 

Given a multitude of reasons, Hortiz’s comments add some weight to the Bosa discussion that previously wasn’t there. 

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher

Chargers: Surprise free agents could spotlight as J.K. Dobbins replacements

Chargers should pursue resourceful trade for obvious Packers target

Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers

Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender

Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News