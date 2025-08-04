Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh 'hopeful' deal is done with Keenan Allen after workout
The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase has been anxiously awaiting a potential deal with a fan favorite in former Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.
While nothing has yet to be announced officially, it feels that a reunion between the Chargers and Allen will be inevitable.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about Allen's recent workout, and the comments should make anyone happy who is hoping for this reunion.
Harbaugh said the veteran receiver was doing "Keenan Allen things" during his workout, and the hope is that the team can get a deal done with Allen soon.
Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers. In that time, Allen earned six Pro Bowl selections and became one of the most popular players in franchise history.
The Chargers attempted another reunion this offseason with receiver Mike Williams; however, Williams decided that it was time to move on from football, announcing his shocking retirement.
The team has been looking for veteran leadership at wide receiver and may have found just that with someone who will be a future Chargers hall of famer. Adding Allen could be huge for players like Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who could learn from a talented veteran.
