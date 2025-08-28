Charger Report

Chargers address long snapper emergency with recent roster moves

The Los Angeles Chargers make an emergency move after an injury to the starting long snapper in the preseason finale.

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers have finally put together the 53-man roster that will take the field in their first game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

However, putting the roster together was no easy task. Roster cuts are the hardest days a team has to deal with, but injuries also can put a wrench in the roster plans.

Chargers starting long snapper Josh Harris was injured during the team's preseason finale, which meant the team had to put him on Injured Reserve to start the season.

However, the team has already made a roster move to fix this glaring issue. The Chargers have signed veteran long snapper Rick Lovato to the practice squad.

"The rapport is tremendous with those three. I expect the person we sign is going to come in and have a great rapport as well," Harbaugh said when referring to Lovato working with Cameron Dicker and JK Scott.

Lovato has been in the league for 10 seasons, nine of those with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In his career, Lovato has won two Super Bowls and earned a Pro Bowl selection back in the 2019 season.

It's a position that is often overlooked, like everyone who plays special teams. But long snapper is one of the most vital positions on any roster. It's nice to know the Chargers have someone experienced in the position to take over with little time before the start of the regular season.

Los Angeles Chargers long snapper Josh Harris during organized team activities at The Bolt.
