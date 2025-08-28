Charger Report

Did Ladd McConkey get snubbed as Chargers' team captain?

Despite recently named as a Top 100 player in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers' receiver Ladd McConkey isn't even a captain on his own team.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' captains for the 2025 season make total sense. Or ... do they?

Quarterback Justin Herbert is a no-brainer. Offensive tackle Joe Alt - especially given the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater - is the leader of the offensive line. Center Bradley Bozeman started 17 games last season. On defense, safety Derwin James and edge-rusher Khalil Mack are the unquestioned leaders, and linebacker Daiyan Henley has played in 32 games the last two seasons.

Add it all up and ... where's Ladd McConkey? Even at alternate on the offense, Keenan Allen gets the honor over the Chargers' best receiver?

McConkey loves and respects Allen, as he stated after the 12-year veteran return to the team in free agency earlier this month.

Said McConkey, "Just picking his brain, he's done it for a long time at a high level. Any knowledge I can gain, I'm going to do it. Just talking through routes, stuff like that, seeing what he's seeing, how he runs his routes. I feel like I'd be dumb if I didn't pick his brain."

With 900 catches and 59 touchdowns in 11 seasons with the organization, Allen is the team's past. But isn't McConkey the present ... and future?

In ESPN's Top 100 players released this week, McConkey was one of only three Chargers to make it. The other two - Herbert and James - are captains.

The Chargers' team captains for 2025:

Offense:

QB Justin Herbert

OL Bradley Bozeman

OT Joe Alt

Alternate: WR Keenan Allen

Defense:

S Derwin James

EDGE Khalil Mack

LB Daiyan Henley

Alternate: LB Denzel Perryman

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

