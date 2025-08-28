Did Ladd McConkey get snubbed as Chargers' team captain?
The Los Angeles Chargers' captains for the 2025 season make total sense. Or ... do they?
Quarterback Justin Herbert is a no-brainer. Offensive tackle Joe Alt - especially given the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater - is the leader of the offensive line. Center Bradley Bozeman started 17 games last season. On defense, safety Derwin James and edge-rusher Khalil Mack are the unquestioned leaders, and linebacker Daiyan Henley has played in 32 games the last two seasons.
Add it all up and ... where's Ladd McConkey? Even at alternate on the offense, Keenan Allen gets the honor over the Chargers' best receiver?
McConkey loves and respects Allen, as he stated after the 12-year veteran return to the team in free agency earlier this month.
Said McConkey, "Just picking his brain, he's done it for a long time at a high level. Any knowledge I can gain, I'm going to do it. Just talking through routes, stuff like that, seeing what he's seeing, how he runs his routes. I feel like I'd be dumb if I didn't pick his brain."
With 900 catches and 59 touchdowns in 11 seasons with the organization, Allen is the team's past. But isn't McConkey the present ... and future?
In ESPN's Top 100 players released this week, McConkey was one of only three Chargers to make it. The other two - Herbert and James - are captains.
The Chargers' team captains for 2025:
Offense:
QB Justin Herbert
OL Bradley Bozeman
OT Joe Alt
Alternate: WR Keenan Allen
Defense:
S Derwin James
EDGE Khalil Mack
LB Daiyan Henley
Alternate: LB Denzel Perryman
