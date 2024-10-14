Chargers' Kimani Vidal, Justin Herbert lead way in win vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers listened to head coach Jim Harbaugh and used their bye week as an opportunity. The Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 23-16 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Broncos put up some late points to make the game interesting. However, the Chargers' dominating early performance was too much for Denver to come from behind. Here are three winners from the Chargers victory.
Kimani Vidal
Harbaugh said rookie Kimani Vidal was sitting on a spring ready to go, and the rookie didn't disappoint. Vidal's first NFL touch went 38 yards for a touchdown. You couldn't ask for a better debut.
Elijah Molden
Fourth-year cornerback Elijah Molden made his presence felt in the Chargers' impressive victory. Molden picked off Broncos quarterback Bo Nix early in the first quarter, igniting a dominant performance for the Chargers.
Justin Herbert
Herbert put up highs early this season with a 21-of-34 line for 237 yards and one touchdown, finally seeming to find a groove in Greg Roman's offense.
