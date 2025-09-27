Fantasy Football experts urge owners to start Chargers rookie vs. Giants
In what's expected to a hard-nosed, low-scoring game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Fantasy Football experts have good news for Los Angeles Chargers fans.
Yahoo's Fantasy Football advisors are suggesting two lineup decisions that bode well for the Bolts: 1. Start Omarion Hampton; 2. Sit Cam Skateboo.
Given head coach Jim Harbaugh's stunning success against rookie quarterbacks (8-2 including 4-0 with the Chargers last season), expect a conservative offensive game plan against first-time starter Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants. If Justin Herbert can protect the ball, their defense should be able to win them the game and a 4-0 start.
MORE: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh takes stunning success vs. rookie QBs against Giants' Jaxson Dart
Because of last week's season-ending injury to Najee Harris, a big part of that safe strategy will be handing the ball off to rookie running back Omarion Hampton. He carried 19 times for 70 yards and his first NFL touchdown last week and will be the feature back in the wake of Harris' injury.
Writes Yahoo of Hampton: "The Chargers handed him the keys to the backfield after Najee Harris got hurt, and the New York defense has been the worst run-stopping unit in football (per DVOA) through three weeks."
MORE: Chargers' uncomfortable early kickoff vs. Giants gets familiar TV announcers
On the flip side, the Fantasy Football gurus are advising owners to not start the Giants' rookie runner against the Chargers' stalwart defense.
"The Chargers have a top-10 defense by any metric you consider, but Cam Skattebo probably has the New York backfield to himself. That likely means 15-18 touches off the bus, with the potential for more if he’s liberally used in the passing game."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Quentin Johnston quietly shakes off bust label with focus on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Giants' rookie QB Jaxson Dart before NFL debut
Grading Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's breakout performance