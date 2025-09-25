Charger Report

Chargers' uncomfortable early kickoff vs. Giants gets familiar TV announcers

For the second consecutive week, the Los Angeles Chargers' game will be called by veteran CBS announcer Kevin Harlan.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after the game against the Giants in 2021
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after the game against the Giants in 2021 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Uncomfortable kickoff. Familiar voice.

When the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Giants Sunday morning for a 10 a.m. start at MetLife Stadium, fans adjusting to the early kickoff will at least hear a comforting voice. The game will be on CBS and be called by the same man who did last week's victory over the Denver Broncos: veteran broadcaster Kevin Harlan.

Play-by-play voice Harlan will be accompanied by his usual team including analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins. Harlan is a three-time National Sportscaster of the Year who is in his 41st consecutive season calling NFL games.

Chargers-Giants will be broadcast on radio on KFI AM-640 with announcers Matt Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren.

During their 3-0 start - for the first time since 2001 - the Chargers' three wins have been called on TV by three different crews. The season-opener in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs was announced by Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner. Week 2's late Monday Night Football game was called by a unique three-man booth including Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on ESPN.

Harlan got the assignment of last week's 23-20 victory over the Broncos, and will now be behind the microphone as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to continue his dominance against NFL rookie quarterbacks against Giants' first-time starter Jaxson Dart.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs the ball against Los Chargers linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) in 2021.
Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs the ball against Los Chargers linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) in 2021. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

