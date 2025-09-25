Chargers' uncomfortable early kickoff vs. Giants gets familiar TV announcers
Uncomfortable kickoff. Familiar voice.
When the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Giants Sunday morning for a 10 a.m. start at MetLife Stadium, fans adjusting to the early kickoff will at least hear a comforting voice. The game will be on CBS and be called by the same man who did last week's victory over the Denver Broncos: veteran broadcaster Kevin Harlan.
Play-by-play voice Harlan will be accompanied by his usual team including analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins. Harlan is a three-time National Sportscaster of the Year who is in his 41st consecutive season calling NFL games.
Chargers-Giants will be broadcast on radio on KFI AM-640 with announcers Matt Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren.
During their 3-0 start - for the first time since 2001 - the Chargers' three wins have been called on TV by three different crews. The season-opener in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs was announced by Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner. Week 2's late Monday Night Football game was called by a unique three-man booth including Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on ESPN.
Harlan got the assignment of last week's 23-20 victory over the Broncos, and will now be behind the microphone as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to continue his dominance against NFL rookie quarterbacks against Giants' first-time starter Jaxson Dart.
