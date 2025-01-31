Ladd McConkey stolen from Chargers in 2024 NFL re-draft
The Los Angeles Chargers found success in Jim Harbaugh's first season with the franchise. The team finished 11-6 and earned a postseason berth.
The quickest way to begin a rebuild is to nail the first draft under a new regime. The Chargers did just that in 2024.
The franchise selected Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, proving they had their finger on the pulse when it came to examining the 2024 class.
McConkey's rookie season was seen as quite a surprise, as the second-round pick burst on the scene with 82 receptions and 1,149 receiving yards.
However, what if the Chargers didn't get the opportunity to select McConkey? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport reimagined the 2024 class, and McConkey was taken a lot higher.
According to Davenport, the Chargers rookie would have potentially gone 23rd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"However, just because Ladd McConkey might not have the explosiveness Brian Thomas Jr. possesses doesn't mean he isn't an excellent pass catcher in his own right. McConkey wasted little time becoming Justin Herbert's top target in the Chargers' passing game—for the season McConkey tallied 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven scores," stated Davenport.
"Even if you don't feel that McConkey is a talent on par with Thomas, there's no arguing that he'd be a boost for Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars offense that can use all the skill-position help it can get."
Seeing McConkey in any other jersey would be a Chargers fan's nightmare after an incredible rookie season.
