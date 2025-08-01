Chargers legend Philip Rivers had offers from Saints, 49ers after leaving Colts
Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, dating back to their time in San Diego.
He left ahead of the 2020 season, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers played one year in Indy, putting up 4,169 yards with 24 touchdown passes at 39 years old. He hasn't been in the NFL since then, but recently told Dan Patrick that he had offers to play following his stint with the Colts.
Rivers said San Francisco called in 2022, when they had injuries at the position. He added that this was before Brock Purdy "really got going." He then said that in 2021, he and Drew Brees both received calls from the New Orleans Saints.
"When the Saints had the injuries, you know, I think they called Drew and I both."
Rivers never signed with any of these teams, but eventually reunited with Los Angeles to retire as a member of the organization during the 2025 offseason.
Rivers ended his playing career with 63,440 yards passing and a 421-to-209 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
