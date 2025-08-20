Chargers’ Mekhi Becton finally returns to training camp practices
The Los Angeles Chargers finally provided some good news to start the week when starting guard Mekhi Becton was back out there in front of Justin Herbert during a training camp practice.
To those unfamiliar, it might not sound like that big of a deal. But Becton hadn’t suited up for a practice since July 28 with an undisclosed issue. He was the team’s massive big-money signing in free agency, the goal being to uplift an interior line that was miserable last season.
While Becton was out, former first-round pick Zion Johnson didn’t adapt well to learning the center position, so he’s back as a likely starter at the other guard spot. That shifted Bradley Bozeman back to center as the likely starter there.
Given that free-agent addition Andre James hasn’t shoved aside Bozeman for the job at center, that means the Chargers remain on pace to trot out two of the same three starters that struggled so much last year.
On paper, perhaps Becton can come in and provide enough stability that Johnson and Bozeman play better in their spots. But complicating matters now is the fact that Joe Alt just swapped tackle positions to compensate for the Rashawn Slater season-ending injury.
And on the topic of Becton, he has a concerning injury history and only just switched to guard last season, leading ot his breakout and payday in free agency.
So, to say there are some concerns about the Chargers’ offensive line right now would be an understatement. But Becton at least getting back on the field is a start in turning things for the better.
