Charger Report

Chargers news: Denzel Perryman arrest update, Daiyan Henley on Justin Herbert, more

An update on Denzel Perryman, Justin Herbert's aura, and a new team X-factor. All that, and more in the Chargers news roundup.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman reacts to the national anthem before playing against the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman reacts to the national anthem before playing against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers received a major update on the legal issues with linebacker Denzel Perryman, as well as a few other moments that have grabbed our attention in the last few days.

To catch you up, here are the biggest stories of the latest news cycle regarding the Chargers on and off the field.

RELATED: The Justin Herbert-Oronde Gadsden connection is beginning to look lethal

Perryman Update

According to TMZ, the L.A. County district attorney has decided to drop the felony gun charges against Perryman that saw the Chargers star behind bars over the weekend.

Perryman was released on Monday.

Aura

When speaking with Kay Adams, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley was asked to define the aura of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Henley called Herbert a Goku, which, to us non Dragon Ball Z folks, means he can go Super Saiyan mode at any time. That has to mean something really good.

X-Factor

One recent ESPN list has the Chargers' cornerback crew as the X-factor for the team coming into the 2025 season. Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, and Donte Jackson are expected to be big players this season.

Rival's Risk

Michael Haney of Bolt Beat discusses the Denver Broncos' hopes of turning former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins into a backfield star.

Impressed

Omar Navarro of the official Chargers website wrote about Justin Herbert being impressed with his new offensive weapons in their first training camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson reacts as he takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson reacts as he takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest

Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp

Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent

Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints

Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025

Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News