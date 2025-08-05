Chargers news: Denzel Perryman arrest update, Daiyan Henley on Justin Herbert, more
The Los Angeles Chargers received a major update on the legal issues with linebacker Denzel Perryman, as well as a few other moments that have grabbed our attention in the last few days.
To catch you up, here are the biggest stories of the latest news cycle regarding the Chargers on and off the field.
Perryman Update
According to TMZ, the L.A. County district attorney has decided to drop the felony gun charges against Perryman that saw the Chargers star behind bars over the weekend.
Perryman was released on Monday.
Aura
When speaking with Kay Adams, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley was asked to define the aura of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Henley called Herbert a Goku, which, to us non Dragon Ball Z folks, means he can go Super Saiyan mode at any time. That has to mean something really good.
X-Factor
One recent ESPN list has the Chargers' cornerback crew as the X-factor for the team coming into the 2025 season. Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, and Donte Jackson are expected to be big players this season.
Rival's Risk
Michael Haney of Bolt Beat discusses the Denver Broncos' hopes of turning former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins into a backfield star.
Impressed
Omar Navarro of the official Chargers website wrote about Justin Herbert being impressed with his new offensive weapons in their first training camp.
