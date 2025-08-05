Chargers rookie Tre Harris suddenly stumbles with drop issues during practice
So far, Los Angeles Chargers second-round pick Tre Harris has fallen behind fellow rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith in hype levels at training camp.
Harris hasn’t been bad by any means and remains on track to get a nice chunk of snaps in the base offense, no matter what happens with a possible Keenan Allen reunion.
But Lambert-Smith has made more highlight plays so far, both during training camp practices and especially during that preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
RELATED: The Justin Herbert-Oronde Gadsden connection is beginning to look lethal
Harris, on the other hand, didn’t help himself during a recent practice session with multiple drops.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic explained the mishaps:
“A day after his best practice of training camp, rookie receiver Tre’ Harris had two drops in Monday’s practice. On the first, Harris was wide open down the right sideline on a go route, and he had created 3 yards of separation past rookie cornerback Jordan Oladokun. Herbert faked a handoff before throwing on time and on target to Harris. The ball went off Harris’ hands. Later, in a red zone period, Harris came open on a wheel to the back left corner of the end zone. Herbert threw another perfect ball. Harris could not make the catch.”
RELATED: Chargers' Ladd McConkey offers interesting Keenan Allen talk around reunion buzz
Popper went on to note that Harris did catch a few more of his targets that day, but also admitted the practice felt like a “step back” for Harris.
The Chargers won’t let one practice like this impact their overall decision making, especially when it comes to opening up the checkbook for someone like Allen.
That said, Harris isn’t doing himself any favors if this practice isn’t an anomaly. Lambert-Smith’s unexpected outburst upon arrival doesn’t appear to be slowing down, which could reduce the number of expected snaps available for wideouts in the base offense.
Again, it’s not panic mode time on Harris by any means, but it’s suddenly something to watch.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest
Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp
Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent
Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints
Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025
Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris