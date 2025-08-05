Chargers' new $13 million defender named as 'X-factor' for 2025 season
All eyes have been on the Los Angeles Chargers' offense this offseason and rightfully so. Justin Herbert's only source of help came from Ladd McConkey, who had a stellar rookie season with over 1,000 receiving yards.
One thing that Chargers fans had tons of faith in last season was the defense. The unit wasn't perfect by any means, but the arrival of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had the unit playing better than expected. With injuries to the secondary early on, the Chargers had to rely on a few key rookies to pick up the slack and they more than held their own.
The Chargers knew they couldn't afford to go into 2025 with any questions in the secondary. Which is why, despite their frugal approach in free agency, signed Donte Jackson to a two year, $13 million deal to be their CB1. Jackson will join a secondary with Cam Hart on the other side of him and Tarheeb Still manning the slot. Of course, Derwin James will be behind all of them.
The trio of cornerbacks mentioned above was named as the Chargers' 'X-factor' for this year, according to ESPN's recent roster rankings.
"Cornerbacks Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson. A year ago, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter worked some magic to get the most out of his corner group, which included Kristian Fulton, Hart and Still (the latter two were both 2024 Day 3 picks). The Chargers finished with the sixth-best EPA allowed per dropback in the league. Now Minter needs to do it again with the two second-year players and 29-year-old Jackson, who is in his first season in Los Angeles. Whether 2024 was a flash in the pan or not will determine the success of this defense, which is lacking pass rush."
They mentioned the lack of a pass rush, which is very true. The Chargers cut ties with Joey Bosa and despite re-signing Khalil Mack, don't have much to offer. The Chargers' secondary won't have the luxury of their pass rush getting home quickly, so they'll need to cover receivers like a blanket.
Jackson, Still and Hart will be crucial to the Chargers' defensive success in 2025.
