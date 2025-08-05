Charger Report

NFL analyst raves about surprisingly 'comfortable' Chargers quarterback Trey Lance

It was only one preseason game, but many NFL analysts believe Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Trey Lance has breathed life into his dormant career.

Richie Whitt

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his final preseason game of 2024 - a full-game audition to the be the Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott - Trey Lance imploded. In a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he threw five interceptions and played his way into a No. 3 role.

A year and a team later, the former No. 3 overall draft choice sparkled in his preseason debut. Now playing for the Chargers, he completed nine of his first 11 passes if last week's Hall of Fame game. He threw two touchdowns. He did not suffer an interception.

MORE: Derwin James reveals wild birthday gift he received from Jim Harbaugh

After the San Francisco 49ers traded him and the Cowboys cut him, most of the NFL was ready to forget about Lance. He was written off as one of the league's all-time busts. Enter Jim Harbaugh. He coached up Andrew Luck at Stanford. He squeezed the potential out of J.J. McCarthy at Michigan.

It's only one preseason game, but here comes Lance. Not only were his stats better, he looked comfortable - even confident in the pocket. Cowboys fans noticed, as did Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer.

"I loved seeing Trey Lance look so comfortable in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night," Breer writes. "Sure, it’s only the preseason, and a game in which neither team was really playing anybody. But the calm demeanor Lance exhibited out there, and how at ease he looked moving around and finding open receivers, was great to see. He’s a good guy, and a good worker, and still has tools."

Trey Lance
Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10), Taylor Heinicke (4), DJ Uiagalelei (13) and Trey Lance (5) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No one - not Harbaugh nor Breer - is expecting a miracle. Justin Herbert is the Chargers' star quarterback. Veteran Taylor Heinicke is the backup. Lance is in a fight with DJ Uiagalelei for a roster spot that would likely land him on the practice squad.

"I think it’s going to be tough for him to make it as a starter," Breer writes. "What I’ve always heard about him is that he just needs to play, and I’m not sure who could afford him the chance to do that, absent some sort of injury emergency somewhere. If you draft a guy in the top five, as the Niners did with Lance, you can afford to give a quarterback the runway to gain experience and knowhow in the name of development. When you’re taking a flier on a guy, you can’t."

MORE: BREAKING: Charges reportedly dropped against Chargers' Denzel Perryman

Perhaps it was only a one-game wonder. Or maybe it was a last-ditch, prime-time resurrection of a career.

Writes Breer, "At the very least, he’s with a coaching staff, with Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, that’ll know how to get the most out of him and bring him along."

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest

Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp

Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent

Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints

Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025

Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News