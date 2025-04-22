Chargers player hilariously does his best to recruit Ashton Jeanty before NFL draft
Much as Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman would love it, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to have a chance at running back Ashton Jeanty during the 2025 NFL draft.
Just don’t tell Chargers two-way player and hilarious personality Scott Matlock.
In a clip shared by NFL Films, Matlock links up with Jeanty and sells him on the idea of playing for Harbaugh’s team, joking about the formations the offense uses and that stellar offensive line headed up by Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and now Mekhi Becton.
Jeanty, the Heisman contender, just ran for 2,601 yards and 29 scores last year on a 7.0 per-carry average and isn’t projected to fall out of the top 10 on Thursday.
As for the Chargers, they signed Najee Harris in free agency to be the lead back after both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards battled injuries last season. They liked Kimani Vidal’s upside last year, but enter the draft with running back as one of the bigger needs on the offense around Justin Herbert.
Even though it can’t happen, it’s hard for Chargers fans not to think about the fit – and laugh about Matlock at least putting in the work:
