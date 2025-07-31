'No timeline' yet for Najee Harris' return following fireworks injury
Najee Harris' Los Angeles Chargers career didn't get off to the right start. In an effort to improve the surrounding skill players around Justin Herbert, Harris was one of the first free agents brought in this offseason. Harris was expected to be the veteran in the running back room, someone that rookie Omarion Hampton could learn from.
There's now a major bump in the road, as Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident during July 4th weekend. Harris was placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list and has yet to practice during training camp.
As the Chargers prepare for their first preseason matchup this week in the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that there's no timetable for Harris' return, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.
"Harbaugh said there is still “no timeline” on running back Najee Harris’ return to practice. Harris, is on the non-football injury list after injuring his eye in a fireworks accident, has not practiced so far in camp."
This just isn't good news for anyone involved. The Chargers likely knew this beforehand, as they signed Nyheim Hines last week following a workout. Hines had a non-football injury of his own two offseasons ago when he was on the Buffalo Bills, suffering a torn ACL during a jet ski accident.
It looks like Hines will take the role of Harris for now. Hampton will look to take the majority of carries, as he's expected to play a ton on Thursday night.
