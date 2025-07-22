Chargers narrow down the list of Mike Williams replacements
The Los Angeles Chargers were blindsided last week when veteran wideout Mike Williams announced his retirement. The former Chargers' first-round pick in 2017 spent seven seasons with the Bolts, before spending 2024 with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams came back to Los Angeles on a one-year deal this offseason, reuniting with Justin Herbert and bringing a veteran presence to the receiver room.
With Williams now gone, they'll need someone to step up into the Z role. Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman named a few that could replace Williams.
From The Athletic's Daniel Popper:
"Roman mentioned four players when asked who is capable of playing that role in his offense: Quentin Johnston, Harris, Reagor and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. However, Roman added that the Chargers are initially going to start Harris at Z, the outside receiver opposite the X in three-receiver packages. The third position is the slot, which will be most often manned by McConkey. Z is the position Joshua Palmer usually played for the Chargers before he left in free agency this offseason."
Harris, who most recently ended his holdout, didn't miss a beat once joining the team. The Ole Miss product hauled in an over the shoulder catch from Herbert. Harris' electric playmaking ability is one that the Chargers hope will translate well to the league.
Johnston is an interesting name, as inconsistencies with drops over his first two seasons have plagued his potential. Entering year three, the Chargers are banking on a jump that would finally have Johnston live up to his first-round expectations.
It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers' receiver room shakes up over training camp.
