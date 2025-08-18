Charger Report

Chargers need to add free agents or emergency trades at two key spots

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers have enough on film over three preseason games and a summer of training camp to know something pretty well: 

Two key premium positions need help. 

Onboarding outside help at this point of the offseason is a struggle for NFL teams. But Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers did just that right near Week 1 last year at quarterback. 

Now, they need to consider breaking the emergency glass at these two spots. 


Edge 

It feels pretty clear the pressure and depth just isn’t there. The Chargers aren’t hurting because they let Joey Bosa go, but they’re hurting because the task they’re throwing at the depth they have isn’t going to work. Khalil Mack will be on a pitch count and Tuli Tuipulotu, like it or not, is essentially still a prospect. Rookie Kyle Kennard and veteran Bud Dupree aren’t going to throw out enough in a rotation to cover the defense’s needs. We know Jesse Minter will cook up fun looks and have an effective overall defense still, but getting some more rotational pass-rush help in the door would be a boon. 


OL

Incredibly, this isn’t even about the Rashawn Slater injury. This is about the miserable interior offensive line situation. Mekhi Becton hasn’t practiced since late July. The Zion Johnson experiment at center failed and he’s back to looking like a starter at guard. Bradley Bozeman is apparently the starter again at center over free-agent add Andre James. Guys who could potentially kick inside like Jamaree Salyer need to help serve as tackle depth now, too. The interior of the line is a mess that could end up actually being worse than last year’s Week 1 lineup, which isn’t acceptable with a quarterback like Justin Herbert. 

