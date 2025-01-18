Charger Report

Ugly wild-card statistic proves that Chargers need massive upgrades at WR

The Los Angeles Chargers were blown out in their wild-card matchup against the Houston Texans. One offensive stat could help tell the story of their ugly offensive day.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers will not be a part of the divisional round weekend, as the team was sent to Cancun after a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Chargers were outscored 32-6 during the rest of the game.

Offensive struggles were one of the downfalls for the Chargers, and one glaring statistic regarding drops by offensive weapons can't be overlooked.

According to The 33rd Team, the Chargers posted the eighth-worst reception percentage of any team in the postseason since 2000.

The Chargers were fifth in most dropped passes this season, with 33. The issue that plagued this team all season, once again, showed up on the big stage.

Quentin Johnsto
Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has dealt with drops his entire career, as the second-year receiver had seven drops in the regular season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert didn't have a banner game either, as he threw four interceptions in the loss.

Justin Herber
However, could it be that trust between the quarterback and his weapons is the reason behind such an ugly performance from Herbert?

The Chargers will have to assess these issues moving forward.

Tyler Reed
