Charger Report

Chargers news: Perryman's future, running back battle, starter setback, and more

The Los Angeles Chargers now face a few setbacks to starters, including the legal issues surrounding Denzel Perryman. All that and more in the Chargers roundup.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman waves to the stands after the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman waves to the stands after the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are just a few days removed from their first preseason action, which resulted in a win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

However, there's been some troubling news reported over the weekend that could result in major impacts to the roster.

RELATED: Chargers need to pair Khalil Mack with Micah Parsons following trade request

Let's catch up on the major news.

Denzel Perryman

Chargers defensive star Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday on a felony charge for possessing an assault weapon.

Since then, Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, and the Chargers have commented on the situation; however, Perryman's future with the team is still uncertain.

Starter Setback

With the Perryman news, the Chargers could use some good news, but instead, got more bad news with the injury setback regarding defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who had to leave practice with an injury.

More Backfield Standouts

The good news you have been looking for: The Chargers continue to find talent in the backfield, this time, with running back Hassan Haskins. Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he'll get to do just that with the talent he currently has.

Curveball

Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue dissected the team's Hall of Fame Game performance and found the coaching staff won't be afraid to throw a curveball in their game plan at any given time.

New Signing

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat believes one new signing for the Chargers is already as good as gone when it comes to being cut this preseason.

The Bills' Nyheim Hines returns this kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown against the Patriots.
The Bills' Nyheim Hines returns this kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown against the Patriots. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers UDFA breakout comments on his big NFL debut

Win-Now Chargers Urged To Trade For Veteran Receiver Terry McLaurin

Chargers' Trey Lance made a little personal history during win over Lions

Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested, booked on felony assault weapon charge

Maybe we should’ve seen Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed’s breakout coming

Chargers' surprise name was top-graded player at needy spot during preseason win

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News