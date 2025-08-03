Chargers news: Perryman's future, running back battle, starter setback, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are just a few days removed from their first preseason action, which resulted in a win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
However, there's been some troubling news reported over the weekend that could result in major impacts to the roster.
Let's catch up on the major news.
Denzel Perryman
Chargers defensive star Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday on a felony charge for possessing an assault weapon.
Since then, Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, and the Chargers have commented on the situation; however, Perryman's future with the team is still uncertain.
Starter Setback
With the Perryman news, the Chargers could use some good news, but instead, got more bad news with the injury setback regarding defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who had to leave practice with an injury.
More Backfield Standouts
The good news you have been looking for: The Chargers continue to find talent in the backfield, this time, with running back Hassan Haskins. Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he'll get to do just that with the talent he currently has.
Curveball
Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue dissected the team's Hall of Fame Game performance and found the coaching staff won't be afraid to throw a curveball in their game plan at any given time.
New Signing
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat believes one new signing for the Chargers is already as good as gone when it comes to being cut this preseason.
