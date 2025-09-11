Chargers news: Denzel Perryman injury, Jim Harbaugh hot takes and more
The Los Angeles Chargers hit a small lull in the middle of the week as far as news goes.
No great shock, there. Jim Harbaugh’s club opened the season on a Friday night in Brazil, picked up a win, then received some extra time off before a Monday night game in Week 2.
As things start to ramp up for the Chargers ahead of that showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, here’s a look at the big news items.
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury
Fun, small and important injury update from Chargers practice. If Denzel Perryman is already out of the walking boot, it could mean he’s on the short end of the expected injury return timeframe.
Los Angeles Chargers make roster moves after Denzel Perryman injury news
Positive Perryman injury update or not, the Chargers still made roster moves to reinforce the depth, should the veteran miss more than just the game against the Raiders.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh challenged with not letting players 'eat the cheese'
The Chargers are a trendy pick now. So much so, a major ESPN personality went as far as tabbing Harbaugh’s team as a candidate to reach the AFC title game.
17 million watched Justin Herbert outduel Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce slap
The ratings are in and the Chargers are a hit. Sure, it helps that it was a global game and the only game on. And it came against the Chiefs, too. But the Chargers won, sort of announcing themselves to the world in the process.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed
The Chargers get a familiar officiating crew for the primetime encounter with the Raiders.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gives out game balls
Justin Herbert made the rare media appearance and gave out some interesting game balls to teammates after his team’s win over the Chiefs.
