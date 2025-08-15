Chargers news: Veteran's shocking day, Harbaugh's theory, dynamic offense, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to stay perfect in their preseason slate of the schedule as they are set to meet the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
With just two preseason games remaining, the roster is beginning to take shape, and soon enough, we will know what the Week 1 lineup will look like.
The talk all summer has been about the Chargers' youth. However, the veterans are starting to make noise as the regular season draws closer.
Mack Show
The Chargers brought back Khalil Mack for a reason. The veteran had a monster practice on Wednesday, proving that he still has a lot left in the tank.
"Glide" Theory
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has created a new theory that he hopes will lead the Chargers to a healthy Week 1 of the regular season. Here's to "gliding" Chargers fans.
Dynamic Duo
Keenan Allen's return to the franchise opens up a lot of opportunities for this offense. Opportunities that Ladd McConkey believes can make this a dynamic unit.
Impressive Preseason
The team at Bolts From The Blue crowned their most impressive player during preseason, and backup quarterback Trey Lance received all the flowers.
Gamble
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat shares that the Chargers are making a surprising gamble by allowing Justin Herbert to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
