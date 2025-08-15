Ladd McConkey's Keenan Allen comments hint at Chargers' dynamic offense
Los Angeles Chargers fans finally had their dream come true last week, as the team brought back legendary wideout Keenan Allen. Not only is it exciting to see Allen back with the Bolts, but this time he'll be sharing the field with Ladd McConkey.
It's been well-documented to this point that McConkey was the Chargers' best offensive playmaker last season, as he went for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. McConkey actually set the Chargers' rookie receiving record, surpassing the bar that Allen set in 2013 with 1,046 yards.
The one who benefits from this pairing the most is Justin Herbert, who now has a plethora of weapons to target. McConkey, Allen, rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith among others are set to take this Chargers offense to the next level. McConkey and Allen have already shared the field for a few practices, as their relationship is beginning to form.
When they shared the field on Tuesday, Allen lined up on the outside with McConkey in the slot, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. McConkey took to his "new" role with pleasure.
“It’s really the great thing about our offense, is that we can all move around. Whoever is out there, we can all rotate and be in different positions and scheme it up the way they want.”
The Chargers now having an abundance of playmakers that can move around is a great sign for things to come.
