The Chargers trade package that could poach Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Los Angeles Chargers could definitely stand to add another pass rusher in their employ after releasing Joey Bosa earlier in the offseason, especially considering that Khalil Mack definitely showed serious signs of decline last year.
Is it possible that the Chargers could make a play for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons?
Los Angeles is not known for pulling off blockbuster trades, but Parsons could be a different situation given that he is genuinely one of the elite players in the business.
The 26-year-old is at odds with the Cowboys over his lack of a new contract, and things have gotten pretty ugly between the two sides. Taking that into consideration, a trade is not out of the realm of possibility, and if Dallas does decide to move Parsons, the Chargers should be front and center.
Los Angeles can put together quite an enticing package for the Cowboys, one that could potentially include fellow edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, who registered eight sacks last season.
The Chargers could offer Dallas Tuipulotu, a first-round pick and a third-rounder, which may seem like a pretty steep price, but for Parsons, it may ultimately be worth it. Or, Los Angeles can roll with an offer that includes rookie edge rusher Kyle Kennard, a first-round pick and perhaps a 2027 second-rounder, which should be enough to catch Dallas' attention.
Would it take two first-round draft choices to nab Parsons? Everyone might assume so, but when push comes to shove, those types of trades rarely occur. Remember: earlier this year when Myles Garrett demanded a trade, reports surfaced that the Cleveland Browns were unlikely to nab more than one first-round pick in return. It's hard to imagine that would be different for Parsons.
Now, the catch is that the Chargers would also have to sign Parsons to an extension, and spending boatloads of money is not something general manager Joe Hortiz really likes to do. But again, when it comes to Parsons, Los Angeles may be amenable to altering its approach.
Bringing Parsons aboard would absolutely change everything in LA and could be exactly what the Chargers need to become serious Super Bowl contenders.
