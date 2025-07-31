Chargers news: Game day, rookies with much to gain, anticipated return and more

Charger Report

It is game day, which means Chargers fans want to know which rookies have the most to gain in their first action. All that and more in the roundup.

It is the first game day for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 season. Tonight, the team will take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

There's plenty to discuss before kick-off, and we've got everything you need, right here, in the Chargers news roundup.

Preseason Begins

There might not be two better coaches to start the NFL preseason than Jim Harbaugh and Dan Campbell. Two football guys who love what they do. Get ready, the game we love is almost here.

Step Up

With it being preseason game day, that means fans are looking for which players to watch during the game. We've dropped a list of rookies looking to make a great first impression.

Waiting On The Return

This isn't meant to be a pun, but all eyes are on Najee Harris' return to the field. However, as Habraugh recently revealed, the wait may continue a lot longer than fans expect.

All-Quarter Century Team

It's the perfect time to celebrate the great players in Chargers history. Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue crafted an All-Quarter Century Team for the franchise, and it's a good time to reminisce on the best in franchise history.

Proposed Trade

Jaleel Grandberry of the Bolt Beat breaks down a potential running back trade from ESPN's Seth Walder that would give the Chargers one of the deepest backfields in the league heading into the 2025 season.

