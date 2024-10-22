Charger Report

NFL fans acknowledge the 'ultimate Justin Herbert game'

Sometimes, when you have a great night, it is still not your night. Justin Herbert is feeling that today.

Maybe there's a reason ESPN felt the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals should play on ESPN+. Most NFL fans probably have the subscription channel, but the Chargers' abysmal 17-15 loss was probably seen by fewer people than most Monday night games.

Although the game didn't go the Chargers' way, quarterback Justin Herbert absolutely delivered. The Chargers quarterback threw for over 349 yards and had zero turnovers, and fans around the league are praising his performance.

Yes, Herbert's night would have been even bigger if Jalen Reagor had avoided not fumbling in the endzone. Yet, this is where the Chargers currently stand: a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback with a junior varsity offense.

Monday night proved that the Chargers have not put Herbert in the right place to succeed. Having a leader under center matters. What also matters is giving him the tools to take this team to new heights. Changes must be made quickly.

