Chargers sound like perfect fit for heavyweight Bills free agent
Barring a big move in the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers seem to be angling toward running Tuli Tuipulotu heavily alongside Khalil Mack as primary pass-rushers next year after Joey Bosa’s departure.
But that doesn’t mean, however, that the Chargers won’t add another veteran in free agency—even if it happens after the draft.
One long-time veteran to keep in mind might be former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller. The Bills cut Miller in a cap-saving move and he’s recently gone on a media tour talking about his playing future, including an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.
"I've done everything I can possibly do. Whatever's next for me is what's next. It's fun, it's exciting, you're looking at new teams and new quarterbacks. You can never replace a Josh Allen and the season that he had," Miller said.
Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, is now 36 years old and doesn’t sound ready to hang up the cleats just yet.
It’s clear from Miller’s comments, though, that he might be eyeballing contending teams with elite quarterbacks—which Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers with Justin Herbert under center certainly classify as right now.
Miller would need interest in the Chargers for that to happen, of course. And the contract he wants would need to mesh with what Harbaugh and the Chargers want to do, as that four-year contract worth $76 million the Bills gave him was out of band in a few ways.
But if the interest and price are right? Miller would join Bud Dupree as notable rotational edge rushers capable of deepening a strong defense led by Mack.
