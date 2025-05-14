Chargers picked by NFL for first-ever schedule feat in 2025
While there are some notable drawbacks to the Los Angeles Chargers opening the season overseas in Brazil, it’s worth pointing out that Jim Harbaugh’s team has been tabbed by the NFL for a special occasion.
It’s those Chargers, after all, heading to Brazil as part of the league’s attempt to expand. In the process, they’ll do it against a high-profile opponent, too.
But the big highlights don’t stop there, either. According to Front Office Sports and others, the NFL will stream the Chargers’ Week 1 game in Brazil on YouTube for free.
Meaning, it’s the first exclusive NFL game streamed live and free on the platform.
Again, this is no small thing, as it represents the NFL opening the door to a global audience all at once on a Friday night—and opening the door to future occurrences of this very same thing.
It’s also notable that the Chargers are in this spotlight. There are obvious downsides to a divisional home game being sacrificed to the overseas schedule. That, plus the even-worse downsides hometown fans suffer in terms of attendance.
But as a whole, Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Chargers get the undivided attention of the globe thanks to the NFL’s decision to let this game stream for free, a first.
