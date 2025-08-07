Chargers players can't stop hyping up standout rookie WR
The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a win to open the preseason, with a rookie breakout by far becoming the biggest revelation of the summer in the process.
Veteran starters didn't play in that one, giving rookies their chance to shine for their first taste of NFL action. All eyes were on Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris for the Chargers, but there was one more rookie flying under the radar with mainstream media. He won't be any longer.
Fifth-round rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith had been tearing up training camp practices leading up to that game. He ended up leading the Chargers in receiving, catching two passes for 43 yards on the night. His first catch was a 28-yard throw from Trey Lance. The second was a 15-yard slant taken for a touchdown before the end of the half.
Lambert-Smith's teammates can't control their excitement about him.
The former Penn State wideout spent four years with the Nittany Lions before transferring to Oregon for his fifth season. Lambert-Smith totaled 981 yards and eight touchdowns with 19.6 yards per catch in his lone season with the Ducks, which is how he got onto the Chargers' radar.
The Chargers may have found a steal in Lambert-Smith. It'll be exciting to see how he performs throughout the rest of the summer.
