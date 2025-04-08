Chargers' proposed trade for former Packers first-round pick would bolster defense
In 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive unit slumped down the stretch. However, Jim Harbaugh’s club gave up an NFL-low 301 points. The last time the franchise managed a similar achievement way back in 1961, when the club allowed the fewest points in the American Football League.
All the good news was not positive on this side of the ball. The Bolts finished a mediocre 14th in the NFL in terms of rushing yards per game allowed (117.5). A closer look at the numbers shows something a lot more disturbing. In 11 victories, Jesse Minter’s defensive unit gave up only 97.3 yards per game on the ground.
In seven setbacks, including the wild card disaster at Houston, Chargers’ opponents ran for an average of 156.4 yards per outing. All told, Harbaugh’s run defense was pushed around in losses to the Cardinals (181), Ravens (212), and Buccaneers (223), as well as the playoff loss to the Texans (168).
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports states that Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Quay Walker “continues to be in several trade rumors, so there’s a chance that he will land with a new team.” He says the Chargers, Ravens, and Panthers are “logical fits.” So, what about Harbaugh’s squad?
“Last season,” explained Palacios, “Jesse Minter brought a new philosophy with Jim Harbaugh to produce an old-school style defense. While they weren’t explosive in stopping the run, the Chargers had one of the best pass defenses in the league. However, after losing Poona Ford, the team lost their best run stopper, so it’s time for the team to find a capable defender.
“Walker might be weak in stopping the pass,” added Palacios, “but he could be a worthy pickup to hold down the trenches and stop the run from third-down conversions. Joey Bosa wasn’t able to do that, which was a huge reason why the team let him go, other than his injury problems…The Chargers won’t be losing anything if they decide to trade for Walker, especially when they have one of the best salary caps in the league…”
Walker is the No. 63 linebacker by Pro Football Focus. While he has his issues in terms of pass coverage (50.6), he earned a very respectable grade in terms of run defense (64.9). The three-year pro missed four regular-season games in 2024. However, he still led the Packers in stops (102), and was also the club’s top tackler (8) in the playoff loss at Philadelphia.
Walker would certainly be a step in the right direction, if the "price" is right.
