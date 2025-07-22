Chargers rookie running back establishing himself for top spot in training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers had a curveball thrown their way when the news came out that running back Najee Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4th.
Harris is one of the biggest additions the Chargers made during free agency, and the hope was that he would lead the backfield for the foreseeable future.
Now, the Chargers have begun training camp without their top option in the backfield. However, rookie running back Omarion Hampton has already been turning heads.
Eric Smith of the official Chargers website mentioned that Hampton was working as the number one option out of the backfield in his recent takeaways from camp.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman had this to say about Hampton's start to camp, "He's afforded himself very well. I love how he finds the hole, love everything about him, really. It's unfortunate Najee is not able to practice right now, but we're just glad Najee is in the fold and he's going to be alright. Yeah, Hampton going to get more reps and whatnot, and he's taking advantage of them, too. He's definitely going to factor in with what we do."
Harris isn't expected to miss any meaningful time; however, some could argue that he already has with Hampton getting his much-needed reps during camp.
