Chargers rookie Tre Harris battling erratic showings at training camp practices

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideouts, KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been getting just a little more hype than second-rounder Tre Harris. 

Much of that has to do with Lambert-Smith’s impressive breakout in the preseason opener while working with guys like Trey Lance. 

Some of that, though, has to do with up-and-down showings from Harris. 

Harris was quiet in his pro debut while KLS popped off and, prior to Friday, had at least one day with multiple drops in practice that made some headlines. 

As ESPN’s Kris Rhim pointed out, Friday was another one of those days: 

As always, it’s not the end of the world. But Chargers fans are right to feel a little unease with former first-rounder Quentin Johnston still on the roster and battling drop issues a few years later. 

Harris hitting on drop issues and inconsistency is to be expected for a rookie, of course. A guy by the name of Ja’Marr Chase infamously dropped a few passes in practices at one point, too. 

But Harris has a unique opportunity to step into a big role in Justin Herbert’s offense right away. The Chargers reunited with Keenan Allen after the Mike Williams retirement, but they need a big body on the boundary to make plays. 

Drop issues or not, Harris has plenty of time to make sure he’s that guy getting many of the snaps on the boundary by Week 1. 

Published
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

