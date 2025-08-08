Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings
Jim Harbaugh’s return to the National Football League this past season can certainly be considered successful. The Los Angeles Chargers finished 5-12 and dead last in the AFC West the year before his arrival. In 2024, the Bolts were a bit streaky, however the team won eight of its final 11 games, finished with an 11-6 mark, and grabbed a wild card berth.
It all came apart in the wild card round at Houston when quarterback Justin Herbert, picked off just three times during the regular season, was intercepted four times (1 returned for a touchdown) in a humbling 32-12 loss.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently released his power rankings, and Harbaugh and company has landed at the No. 13 spot.
Chargers near the middle of the pack in the NFL Power Rankings
“In a best-case scenario, the Chargers won’t have to lean on Trey Lance or any other quarterback not named Justin Herbert this season. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t good to see Lance perform well in the Hall of Fame Game, making a stronger push for the backup job. The Chargers had to deal for Taylor Heinicke last August and were fortunate Herbert stayed healthy last season after some early ankle issues.
“Realistically, added Edholm, “in the big picture, the Chargers will go as far as Herbert can carry them, and he could receive a decent amount of help from rookies Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The reshuffled offensive line theoretically should be better, too. Whether the Chargers’ defense can play at the same level it did in 2024 is a fair question. Receiving a boost from the offense can help the entire operation.”
That “level’ being the fact that the team allowed the fewest points in the league (301) this past season. However, a closer look shows that Jesse Minter’s unit slumped down the stretch in 2024, especially when it came to stopping the run. They gave up 200-plus yards rushing in home setbacks to the Ravens and Buccaneers, as well as 168 yards on the ground in the sloppy playoff loss at Houston. Add in the fact that quality nose tackle Poona Ford signed with the Rams this offseason, and the task is a little tougher.
In any case, those run-stopping issues are something that Minter needs to shore up from the get-go this season. The Chargers open 2025 with three straight games vs. their AFC West rivals.
