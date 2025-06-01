Charger Report

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's stunning grades hint at big things right away

Hampton could very well hit the ground running with the Chargers.

Andrew Parsaud

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Exciting things could be on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie Omarion Hampton. The Bolts' first round pick is already making waves, as he could very well have a big rookie year. Hampton was a star at North Carolina, with the Chargers even admitting they didn't believe he'd be available at their No.22 overall pick.

The Bolts upgraded the running back room with Hampton, while also signing Najee Harris in free agency the month prior. They also have J.K. Dobbins, their leading rusher last year, waiting in the shadows as they placed the UFA tender on him. While many expect Hampton and Harris to split carries early on, it's not ridiculous to believe the rookie will become the Bolts' bellcow back by seasons' end.

Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of PFF mentioned that Hampton's consecutive 90.0+ grade seasons at UNC could mean an early return on the Chargers' investment.

"The Chargers addressed their struggling rushing attack this offseason by signing Najee Harris and drafting Hampton in the first round. The latter produced 90.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons at North Carolina and racked up 2,330 rushing yards after contact during that stretch, ranking second only to Ashton Jeanty."

Hampton averaged nearly six yards per carry in each of the last two seasons for the Tar Heels, scoring 15 times on the ground in both years as well. The Chargers drafted an electric playmaker that should make an immediate impact.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris

One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled

Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections

Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career

RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair

RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News