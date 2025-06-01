Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's stunning grades hint at big things right away
Exciting things could be on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie Omarion Hampton. The Bolts' first round pick is already making waves, as he could very well have a big rookie year. Hampton was a star at North Carolina, with the Chargers even admitting they didn't believe he'd be available at their No.22 overall pick.
The Bolts upgraded the running back room with Hampton, while also signing Najee Harris in free agency the month prior. They also have J.K. Dobbins, their leading rusher last year, waiting in the shadows as they placed the UFA tender on him. While many expect Hampton and Harris to split carries early on, it's not ridiculous to believe the rookie will become the Bolts' bellcow back by seasons' end.
Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of PFF mentioned that Hampton's consecutive 90.0+ grade seasons at UNC could mean an early return on the Chargers' investment.
"The Chargers addressed their struggling rushing attack this offseason by signing Najee Harris and drafting Hampton in the first round. The latter produced 90.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons at North Carolina and racked up 2,330 rushing yards after contact during that stretch, ranking second only to Ashton Jeanty."
Hampton averaged nearly six yards per carry in each of the last two seasons for the Tar Heels, scoring 15 times on the ground in both years as well. The Chargers drafted an electric playmaker that should make an immediate impact.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris
One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled
Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections
Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career
RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair
RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent