Chargers make another roster move as Jim Harbaugh's team continues to build
The small roster moves for the Los Angeles Chargers just keep coming in the wake of spring workouts.
First, it was the Chargers signing a wideout, rewarding a tryout player with a roster spot.
Now? It’s signing linebacker Kana'i Mauga, a former USC standout who entered the NFL in 2022 and will now play for his third AFC West team. The Chargers waived linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste in a corresponding move.
Mauga initially joined the Denver Broncos after the 2022 draft and stuck on the practice squad there until the winter of that season, eventually getting signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.
From there, Mauga remained with the Raiders through April of this year, funnily enough making his active-roster debut against the Chargers.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are still crafting the best-possible 90-man roster ahead of training camp. At linebacker, Mauga reinforces the depth behind names like Daiyan Henley, Junior Colson and the returning Denzel Perryman.
Given the current depth chart, there’s certainly room for someone like Mauga to push the likes of Troy Dye and others on the back end of the depth chart, especially on special teams.
